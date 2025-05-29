WAR ON GAZA
Aid or concentration camp?
New aid hubs by Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) spark controversy
Graphic Artist: Semih Genc, Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan / TRT World
May 29, 2025

This image was taken during the controversial aid distribution led by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) on May 27.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as “chaotic, undignified and unsafe.” According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least one person was killed and 48 others injured when Israeli forces opened fire on the crowd as they caused a stampede after months of hunger.

Experts have criticised the plan, warning that existing aid hubs run by relief agencies will be reduced to just four GHF-run centres — all located in the south of Gaza. This would force Palestinians in the north to relocate, deepening their displacement.

