WAR ON IRAN
Iran's Health Ministry says death toll from US-Israeli attacks rises to 926
Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour confirms that 180 of those killed were children, including a one-year-old fatality in Tehran.
Tehran says 926 killed in US-Israeli attacks on Iran. / Reuters
16 hours ago

Iran's Health Ministry has said the death toll from joint US and Israeli attacks on the country has risen to 926.

Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said 6,186 people have been wounded in strikes carried out between February 28 and 5 pm local time (1330 GMT) on March 4.

In a statement posted on X, Kermanpour said 2,054 of the wounded are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Another 3,545 people were treated and discharged, while 552 received medical treatment at the scene.

He added that 502 surgical operations have been performed on the wounded so far.

Casualties breakdown

Women accounted for 13 percent of those killed, while men made up 87 percent, according to the ministry.

Kermanpour said 180 of those killed were under the age of 18, including three children younger than five.

The youngest fatality was a one-year-old child in Tehran.

Among those wounded, 301 were under 18 years old and 39 were younger than five.

The youngest wounded person was a six-month-old boy, while the oldest was a 91-year-old man.

Israel and the United States have continued large-scale attacks on Iran since Saturday, killing hundreds of people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and senior military officials.

Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that host US military assets.

RelatedTRT World - As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
