Iran's Health Ministry has said the death toll from joint US and Israeli attacks on the country has risen to 926.

Ministry spokesperson Hossein Kermanpour said 6,186 people have been wounded in strikes carried out between February 28 and 5 pm local time (1330 GMT) on March 4.

In a statement posted on X, Kermanpour said 2,054 of the wounded are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Another 3,545 people were treated and discharged, while 552 received medical treatment at the scene.

He added that 502 surgical operations have been performed on the wounded so far.

Casualties breakdown

Women accounted for 13 percent of those killed, while men made up 87 percent, according to the ministry.