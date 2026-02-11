WORLD
Australia charges two Chinese nationals with foreign interference
Two Chinese nationals, accused of spying on a Canberra Buddhist group for Chinese police, have been charged with foreign interference in Australia.
Special investigations assistant commissioner Stephen Nutt warned that Australia remains vulnerable to foreign interference. / AP
February 11, 2026

Australian police said on Wednesday they have charged two Chinese nationals with foreign interference, accusing them of spying on a Buddhist group at the behest of police in China.

The pair, a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, have each been charged with one count of "reckless foreign interference", which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment.

When the two face court on Wednesday, police will allege they worked with a Chinese national charged last August for covertly gathering information on the Guan Yin Citta Buddhist group in Australia's capital, Canberra.

Australia's federal police said they began investigating the case last year on a tip from Canberra's spy agency.

"Australia is not immune to foreign interference, and we should not expect this arrest to prevent further attempts to target our diaspora communities," police counter terrorism and special investigations assistant commissioner Stephen Nutt said.

"Members of our culturally and linguistically diverse communities are more likely to be victims of foreign interference or transnational repression than to be offenders," he added.

China's sprawling security apparatus has long been accused of infiltrating community organisations as a way to keep tabs on expats and dissidents.

