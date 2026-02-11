Australian police said on Wednesday they have charged two Chinese nationals with foreign interference, accusing them of spying on a Buddhist group at the behest of police in China.

The pair, a 25-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, have each been charged with one count of "reckless foreign interference", which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years' imprisonment.

When the two face court on Wednesday, police will allege they worked with a Chinese national charged last August for covertly gathering information on the Guan Yin Citta Buddhist group in Australia's capital, Canberra.

Australia's federal police said they began investigating the case last year on a tip from Canberra's spy agency.