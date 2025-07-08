US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff said that he is "hopeful" that a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza will be agreed to by the week's end following progress in proximity talks.

"We had four issues, and now we're down to one after two days of proximity talks," Witkoff said on Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting alongside US President Donald Trump.

"So, we are hopeful that by the end of this week, we will have an agreement that will bring us into a 60-day ceasefire," he added.

Witkoff said 10 living hostages and nine deceased will be released under the proposed agreement, expressing hope that "this will lead to a lasting peace in Gaza."

Related TRT Global - Qatar: Gaza ceasefire talks need time

‘Tragedy’

Trump called Gaza a "tragedy" during the meeting, and said he will discuss it "almost exclusively" with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their meeting later Tuesday.