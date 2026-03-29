International criticism is growing after Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to observe the Palm Sunday Mass.
In a joint statement, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land condemned the move as a "serious precedent," describing it as "blatantly unreasonable and entirely inappropriate."
The statement said the decision represents a deviation from principles of rationality, freedom of worship, and respect for the status quo governing holy sites.
It also expressed regret to Christians in the Holy Land and worldwide, noting that prayers on one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar had been disrupted.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the move as a "crime," saying it affects both the Christian and Muslim worlds and requires urgent international intervention.
It said the decision constitutes a violation of freedom of worship and a breach of international law, warning that it undermines the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.
Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the move, describing it as a violation of international law and the right of unimpeded access to places of worship.
Ministry spokesperson Fuaad Majali said Jordan "firmly condemns" the restrictions and called for respect for Jerusalem's religious status and access to holy sites.
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for Christians in the Holy Land and condemned the move, saying it reflects an increase in violations targeting the status quo of religious sites in Jerusalem.
Italy also reacted strongly, with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni describing the incident as an "insult to believers."
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said he had summoned Israel's ambassador in Rome to protest the move, calling it unacceptable and reaffirming Italy's commitment to protecting freedom of religion.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun also condemned the measure as a violation of freedom of worship and international law.
After international pressure and mounting reactions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed down, instructing authorities to grant the Patriarch access to the church.