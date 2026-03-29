International criticism is growing after Israeli police prevented the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to observe the Palm Sunday Mass.

In a joint statement, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land condemned the move as a "serious precedent," describing it as "blatantly unreasonable and entirely inappropriate."

The statement said the decision represents a deviation from principles of rationality, freedom of worship, and respect for the status quo governing holy sites.

It also expressed regret to Christians in the Holy Land and worldwide, noting that prayers on one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar had been disrupted.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the move as a "crime," saying it affects both the Christian and Muslim worlds and requires urgent international intervention.

It said the decision constitutes a violation of freedom of worship and a breach of international law, warning that it undermines the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem.