Iraq has announced the completion of the first phase of the international coalition’s mission against the Daesh terror group, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

The announcement came late on Sunday in a statement by the High Military Committee for Ending the Mission of the International Coalition in Iraq.

The committee said it had completed the evacuation of all military bases and command headquarters in federal areas of Iraq from coalition advisers fighting Daesh, placing those sites under the full control of Iraqi forces.

It said the last remaining advisers departed Ain al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province and the Joint Operations Command headquarters, transferring full administration of both locations to Iraqi security forces.

Iraq’s defence ministry said on Saturday that US forces had withdrawn from Ain al-Asad Air Base, and that the Iraqi army had assumed full control of the facility.

With the completion, the committee said Baghdad had transitioned to a bilateral security relationship with the US.

It said the relationship will focus on implementing memorandums of understanding on military cooperation and developing the capabilities of Iraq’s armed forces in equipment, armament, training, exercises and joint operations to ensure sustained readiness and combat against Daesh.

Meanwhile, the committee said, the second and final phase of the coalition mission began in neighbouring Syria, with coordination continuing to defeat remaining Daesh targets and prevent spillover threats to Iraq’s national security.