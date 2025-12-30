Bangladesh is bidding farewell to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, a leader whose life profoundly shaped the nation’s political landscape.

From her early days as the spouse of a military officer, through decades of democratic struggle, to her historic rise as Bangladesh’s first female prime minister in 1991, Khaleda’s journey was one of remarkable transformation.

Born on August 15 1945, in Dinajpur, East Bengal, Khaleda Majumdar grew up in a modest family far removed from politics. Her life took a decisive turn in 1960 when she married Ziaur Rahman, whose rise as a military officer and later president brought her into the public eye and set the stage for her political career.

Known by her first name, Khaleda was described as shy and devoted to raising her two sons until her husband, military leader and then-President Ziaur Rahman, was assassinated in an attempted army coup in 1981.

Three years later, in 1984, she assumed leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which her husband had founded, and vowed to deliver on his aim of "liberating Bangladesh from poverty and economic backwardness".

Initially reluctant, she transformed personal loss into political resolve, navigating a turbulent political arena with courage.

She joined hands with Hasina, daughter of Bangladesh's founding father and head of the Awami League party, to lead a popular uprising for democracy that toppled military ruler Hossain Mohammad Ershad in 1990.

By 1991, her perseverance culminated in a historic victory. She became Bangladesh’s first female prime minister, leading the country back to democracy after years of military-backed rule.

But Hasina and Khaleda’s cooperation did not last long. Their bitter rivalry would lead to the two being dubbed "the battling Begums" - a phrase that uses an Urdu honorific for prominent women.

Supporters saw her as polite and traditional yet quietly stylish, someone who chose her words carefully. But they also viewed her as a bold, uncompromising leader when it came to defending her party and confronting her rivals.

Hasina, by contrast, was far more outspoken and assertive.

For decades, Khaleda Zia and Sheikh Hasina alternated power, shaping elections, policies, and the nation’s political culture. This contest became a defining theme of Bangladesh’s modern history.

In 1991, Bangladesh held what was hailed as its first free election. Khaleda won a surprise victory over Hasina, having gained the support of the country's Jamaat-e-Islami party.

In doing so, Khaleda became Bangladesh's first female prime minister and only the second woman to lead a democratic government of a mainly Muslim nation after Benazir Bhutto, elected to lead Pakistan three years earlier.

Khaleda lifted restrictions on foreign investment and made primary education compulsory and free. She lost to Hasina in the 1996 general election but came back five years later with a surprise landslide win.