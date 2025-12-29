South Korean prosecutors on Monday accused former first lady Kim Keon-hee of "illegally intervening in state affairs," concluding a six-month investigation into corruption allegations surrounding the wife of ousted ex-President Yoon Suk-yeol, local media reported.

South Korea's former first lady was alleged by prosecutors Monday to have accepted lavish bribes totalling over $200,000, including fine art, jewellery and a handbag, as well as meddling in state affairs.

Announcing the final findings, the Special Counsel Min Joong-ki team said Kim had operated “behind the curtains,” according to Yonhap News.

"The special counsel investigation confirmed the president's spouse engaged in the modern-day sale of public offices, something expected to be found in history books, and illegally intervened in state affairs behind the curtains, out of the public's sight," assistant special counsel Kim Hyong-kun said.

Kim was indicted last week on charges of accepting luxury gifts from business figures in exchange for government posts and political nominations.

Prosecutors alleged that bribes from businesses and politicians received by Kim totalled up to 377.25 million won ($263,000).

Investigators focused on three key suspicions during the investigation, including Kim's alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, accepting free opinion, and receiving favours from the Unification Church.

Investigators alleged Kim had received two Chanel bags and a Graff necklace from the leader of the Unification Church.

She also allegedly received luxury jewellery, a painting by famed South Korean minimalist painter Lee Ufan, a Dior handbag and a wristwatch.

Former president Yoon denied that he was aware of these transactions when pressed by investigators, "a claim that many find difficult to accept", said the prosecutor Kim Hyung-geun.