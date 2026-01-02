Israel detained 42 Palestinian journalists in 2025, including eight women, continuing a pattern of systemic targeting of Palestinian journalists, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) said.

"According to documentation and monitoring, the Syndicate's Freedoms Committee recorded 42 cases of arrest of Palestinian journalists, both men and women, during 2025," PJS said in its report.

"These arrests occurred across the (occupied) West Bank, occupied Jerusalem, and inside the occupied territories, as well as at military checkpoints and crossings, during field coverage, and during home raids."

The report said the decrease in arrest cases compared to 2023 and 2024 suggested a shift in Israel's focus from "quantitative targeting to qualitative targeting."

This shift, the report says, is characterised by focusing on the most influential journalists, repeated arrests of the same journalist, expanded use of administrative detention without charge or trial, and the use of physical and psychological violence as a deterrent tool.

PJS also said the committee documented cases where journalists were detained while they were on duty, covering military raids and settlers' attacks.

"This confirms that arrest has become an immediate tool to empty the field of witnesses and prevent the transmission of truth," the report added.