An Israeli woman confronted far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir at the scene of an Iranian missile strike in the southern city of Arad, accusing him of responsibility for deaths and destruction, according to a video circulated by Israeli activists.

The woman shouted at Ben-Gvir, calling him a “Jewish Nazi” and blaming him for “all this death” during his visit to inspect the impact site, the footage showed.

“You only bring death. You have nothing to do here — leave my city,” she said in the video.

The confrontation came after an Iranian missile attack struck Arad late Saturday, wounding 118 people, according to Israel’s emergency service MDA.

Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported that the missile destroyed an entire neighbourhood in the city and injured dozens of residents.