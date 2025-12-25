Fifteen-year-old artist Sara Abu Saade, who lives in a refugee camp in Gaza, says the bright and joyful paintings she once created have been replaced by scenes of devastation, blood and death following Israeli attacks.

The artwork produced by Gaza’s artists reflects the deep suffering of the society around them. Through their creative expression, they attempt to speak on behalf of their communities and document their lived realities.

Originally from Beit Lahiya and now residing in Gaza City, Sara carries the responsibility of sharing her people’s experiences with the world, despite her young age.

Before the Israeli bombardment in Gaza, Saade’s painted everyday life, but it all changed after that.

From joy to destruction

“I now find that all my paintings are about destruction, blood and martyrs,” Saade told the Turkish media. “All my work reflects a painful reality.”

Saade, who draws inspiration from the scenes she witnesses daily, said she is no longer able to paint the joyful images that once filled her work.

She shared that during periods of severe shortage, she painted “a woman carrying a sack of flour to the aid distribution point,” and when the Sumud Flotilla set sail, she painted “the ship.”