WORLD
2 min read
'Meaningful progress' made in Ukraine war talks: Witkoff
"President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict," US envoy Steve Witkoff says.
'Meaningful progress' made in Ukraine war talks: Witkoff
A US delegation led by Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner waits for trilateral Ukraine-Russia-US talks in Geneva, Feb 17, 2026. / Reuters
6 hours ago

US envoy Steve Witkoff has said that talks between Ukraine and Russia had "brought about meaningful progress" in the Washington-led drive to end the war in Ukraine, as both sides were set to begin a second day of negotiations in Geneva.

"President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict. Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were to resume a second round of US-mediated peace talks in Geneva on Wednesday, though neither side signalled they were any closer to ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

The talks are the latest diplomatic bid to halt the fighting, which has killed hundreds of thousands, forced millions to flee and decimated much of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The United States has been pushing for an end to the nearly four-year war, but has failed to broker a compromise between Moscow and Kiev on the key issue of territory.

Two previous rounds of negotiation between the two sides in Abu Dhabi failed to yield a breakthrough.

RelatedTRT World - Third round of trilateral Ukraine peace talks to continue in Geneva

‘What do they want?’

The latest talks "were very tense", a source close to the Russian delegation told AFP.

RECOMMENDED

"They lasted six hours. They have now concluded," the source said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address that he was ready "to move quickly towards a worthy agreement to end the war", but questioned whether Russia was serious about peace.

"What do they want?" he added, accusing them of prioritising missile strikes over "real diplomacy".

Russia launched its full-scale war in Ukraine in February 2022, with the ensuing conflict resulting in a tidal wave of destruction that has left entire cities in ruins.

For the Geneva talks, the Kremlin reinstated nationalist hawk and former culture minister Vladimir Medinsky as its lead negotiator.

Ukrainian national security secretary Rustem Umerov was leading Kiev's side and said negotiations would continue on Wednesday.

He thanked Washington for its mediation and said he informed European allies of the outcomes from the first round of talks, which he said had focused on "practical issues and the mechanics of possible solutions" to the conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Land concessions in focus at high-stakes Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Geneva

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Galatasaray defeat 10-man Juventus 5-2 in Champions League playoff
Türkiye to develop 'concrete' energy projects with Ethiopia in electricity, renewables
Bardem, Swinton lead Berlinale rebuke for silence on Gaza
'You are using Gaza as a testing lab': Protesters confront arms expo in Tel Aviv
Third round of trilateral Ukraine peace talks to continue in Geneva
UN slams Europe's 'malicious attacks' on special rapporteur Albanese
Swiss commentator questions Israeli athlete's Olympic place over Gaza remarks
US attacks on alleged drug-smuggling boats kill at least 11 people
Erdogan: Israel's recognition of Somaliland benefits no one
US-Iran nuclear talks conclude in Geneva with 'guiding principles' agreed: Iran
Muslims in Türkiye, Oman, Singapore, Australia to start Ramadan fasting on Thursday
Israel arrests Al-Aqsa mosque imam ahead of Ramadan
Jesse Jackson, veteran US civil rights leader, dies at 84
Dozens of soldiers and militants killed in Pakistan attacks and counter-operations
Passengers left stranded as Kenya airport strike drags into day two