US envoy Steve Witkoff has said that talks between Ukraine and Russia had "brought about meaningful progress" in the Washington-led drive to end the war in Ukraine, as both sides were set to begin a second day of negotiations in Geneva.

"President Trump's success in bringing both sides of this war together has brought about meaningful progress, and we are proud to work under his leadership to stop the killing in this terrible conflict. Both parties agreed to update their respective leaders and continue working towards a deal," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators were to resume a second round of US-mediated peace talks in Geneva on Wednesday, though neither side signalled they were any closer to ending Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

The talks are the latest diplomatic bid to halt the fighting, which has killed hundreds of thousands, forced millions to flee and decimated much of eastern and southern Ukraine.

The United States has been pushing for an end to the nearly four-year war, but has failed to broker a compromise between Moscow and Kiev on the key issue of territory.

Two previous rounds of negotiation between the two sides in Abu Dhabi failed to yield a breakthrough.

Related TRT World - Third round of trilateral Ukraine peace talks to continue in Geneva

‘What do they want?’

The latest talks "were very tense", a source close to the Russian delegation told AFP.