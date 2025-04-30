AFRICA
African Union lifts sanctions against Gabon
The AU says the political transition process has been "generally successful," allowing Gabon to resume full participation.
The decision by the AU to lift sanctions follows a meeting last year between Nguema and Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, in which Nguema asked for support in lifting sanctions. / AP
April 30, 2025

The African Union has lifted sanctions against Gabon, it said in a statement, after the central African nation was suspended from the organisation following a coup in August 2023.

A meeting of the Peace and Security Council on Gabon's political transition "reviewed the processes and found them to be generally successful", the AU's Political Affairs Peace and Security department said on X on Wednesday.

The statement said Gabon would be welcome "to immediately resume her participation in the activities" of the AU.

Gabon was suspended when General Brice Oligui Nguema took power after overthrowing President Ali Bongo, whose family had been in power for 55 years.

Expanded powers

Nguema pledged to hand back the oil-rich country to civilian rule after a two-year transitional period, and was elected president in April with 94 percent of the vote.

According to the new constitution, the president will lead the country with expanded powers.

The decision by the AU to lift sanctions follows a meeting last year between Nguema and Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara, in which Nguema asked for support in lifting sanctions.

The country of 2.3 million people has endured high unemployment, regular power and water shortages, and heavy government debt despite its oil riches.

SOURCE:AFP
