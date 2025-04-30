The African Union has lifted sanctions against Gabon, it said in a statement, after the central African nation was suspended from the organisation following a coup in August 2023.

A meeting of the Peace and Security Council on Gabon's political transition "reviewed the processes and found them to be generally successful", the AU's Political Affairs Peace and Security department said on X on Wednesday.

The statement said Gabon would be welcome "to immediately resume her participation in the activities" of the AU.

Gabon was suspended when General Brice Oligui Nguema took power after overthrowing President Ali Bongo, whose family had been in power for 55 years.

