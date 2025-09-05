WORLD
2 min read
Anutin Charnvirakul elected Thailand’s new prime minister
The Bhumjaithai party leader secured 311 votes to succeed Paetongtarn Shinawatra, ousted by a court ruling.
Anutin Charnvirakul elected Thailand’s new prime minister
Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul gestures after being elected Thailand's new prime minister in parliament in Bangkok on September 5, 2025. / Reuters
September 5, 2025

Thailand's parliament has picked Anutin Charnvirakul, the 58-year-old leader of the Bhumjaithai party, to be the next prime minister.

Anutin won with 311 votes in the 493-seat parliament, exceeding the threshold required to become the Southeast Asian country's prime minister, according to the Bangkok Post.

In the 2023 Thai general election, the Pheu Thai Party won 141 seats, making it the second-largest party, while the Move Forward Party won 151.

Anutin’s Bhumjaithai party has become known as “the quintessential power broker,” Thai studies scholars Napon Jatusripitak and Suthikarn Meechan said in an article published online last year.

“This stems from its lack of ideological commitments (except being more pro-monarchy in recent years), aggressive tactics in poaching MPs from other parties, and Teflon-like pragmatism in forming and switching alliances,” they wrote.

The 58-year-old’s political ambitions have been supported by his family’s wealth and a strong regional power base in Thailand’s north-eastern Isan region, where his Bhumjaithai party garners support from the large, rural population.

RECOMMENDED

The prime ministerial election in parliament was announced earlier after the Constitutional Court removed Paetongtarn Shinawatra from office.

The court found she had violated ethical standards by criticising a senior Thai commander during a phone call with Cambodian leader Hun Sen amid border tensions. On Tuesday, Paetongtarn filed a lawsuit challenging the ruling.

The episode has exacerbated turbulence in Thailand's political system, which has seen frequent clashes between elected governments and the judiciary since former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra's ousting in 2006.

RelatedTRT World - Thailand's acting PM submits royal decree to dissolve parliament for snap polls

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles