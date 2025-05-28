A US judge has ruled that the Trump administration’s attempt to deport Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is likely to be unconstitutional.

US District Judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, said on Wednesday, he would issue a further order later in the day outlining next steps. Khalil remains in immigration detention in Louisiana.

Judge Farbiarz wrote that Khalil is likely to succeed in arguing that the provision “is unconstitutional as applied to him.”

In his detailed 27-page opinion, Judge Farbiarz criticized the provision under which the government sought Khalil’s removal — Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act — as lacking “any clear standard” and allowing the State Department to act “without meaningful judicial oversight.” He emphasised that such sweeping executive discretion raises serious constitutional concerns, particularly when used against a lawful permanent resident like Khalil.

The ruling comes just days after Khalil was finally allowed to meet his newborn son for the first time — a moment that followed weeks of legal and public controversy. His wife had previously been denied access during an earlier visit attempt, sparking criticism from rights advocates and lawmakers.

Khalil, who has remained in detention since March, held his infant in his arms during a court-approved visit, a scene that drew emotional responses from those following his case.

Crackdown on pro-Palestine voices