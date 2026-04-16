WAR ON IRAN
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Iran-linked ships take new route into Gulf amid US blockade of Hormuz
At least two US-sanctioned vessels tied to Iran enter the Gulf using a path between Larak and Qeshm islands, according to ship-tracking data.
Iran-linked ships take new route into Gulf amid US blockade of Hormuz
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint in the oil-rich Middle East, running along the Iranian coast. / TRT World
3 hours ago

At least two US-sanctioned vessels linked to Iran entered the Gulf through what appears to be a new route near Iran’s Larak and Qeshm islands, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained sharply reduced amid the third day of a US blockade.

Ship-tracking data on Thursday showed liquefied petroleum gas carrier G Summer and giant crude carrier Hong Lu, also known as RHN, moved into the Gulf after coming from the UAE, sailing close to Iran’s coast and then passing through Hormuz on an unusual route.

The G Summer, sailing empty, was broadcasting Chinese ownership and crew details, a common safety signal, while listing Iraq’s Khor Al Zubair as its destination.

Hong Lu, also empty and sanctioned by Washington over alleged Iran links, followed shortly afterwards. The tanker, which can carry up to 2 million barrels of crude, was later seen sailing west along Iran’s coast while indicating it was awaiting orders.

Bulk carrier Rosalina also appeared to take the same route earlier, signalling it was bound for an Iranian port with food cargo.

Outbound traffic also continued in limited form. Two Iran-linked container ships, Golbon and Kashan, were also seen leaving the Gulf on Wednesday.

A small product tanker, Nobler, exited eastward into the Gulf of Oman the same day.

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Despite the continued movement, traffic through Hormuz has slowed to a trickle.

No fully loaded Iranian crude tankers were seen departing through the strait, placing at risk wartime export flows estimated at around 1.7 million barrels per day, although electronic interference and dark fleet practices may obscure some passages.

US Central Command said on Wednesday that no vessels had passed through its blockade and that nine ships complied with orders to turn back towards Iran.

Iran, meanwhile, said one of its oil supertankers had broken the blockade.

The vessel was not named, but it may have been referring to the sanctioned tanker Alicia, which ship-tracking data showed entering the Gulf on Wednesday.

RelatedTRT World - Did the US blockade just force a Chinese-flagged ship to turn back after exiting the Hormuz?
SOURCE:AA
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