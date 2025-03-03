US President Donald Trump has warned he would "not put up" much longer with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's stance on the war with Russia, as the Ukrainian leader countered he wanted to end it "as soon as possible."

In a new sign of frayed ties following their White House blow-up last week, Trump on Monday called a comment by Zelenskyy saying an agreement to end the war remained distant "the worst statement that could have been made" by him.

"America will not put up with it for much longer," Trump said on social media.

The comment came after the Ukrainian president accused Russia of not being serious about peace and warned that tough security guarantees were the only way to end the more than three-year conflict.

Trump's attacks on Zelenskyy have upended US support for Ukraine and Washington's allies more broadly and stoked concern about the United States pivoting to Russia.

After weekend crisis talks in London, Britain and France are investigating how to propose a one-month truce "in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure" to halt the war.

The summit reaffirmed European backing for Kiev and saw a pledge to spend more on security to defend any truce, including, potentially, with troops.

Zelenskyy said after the meeting that discussions were still focusing on the "first steps," adding: "An agreement on ending the war is very, very far away" — a comment that angered Trump.

However, Zelenskyy said on Monday on X he "very much hopes on US support on the path to peace."

"It is very important that we try to make our diplomacy really substantive to end this war as soon as possible," he said.