Laylat Al Qadr is also known as the Night of Destiny, but the word "Qadr" in Arabic has many other meanings, including "power, honour and decree." The night is named Laylat Al Qadr because of the utmost significance it is associated with.

On this night, Prophet Muhammad received the first verses of the Quran through the mediation of Archangel Gabriel during his retreat in the Cave of Hira, which marks the beginning of his prophethood, according to the Islamic faith.

Muslims believe that whoever prays with absolute sincerity will have their sins forgiven on this night — and the rewards for worship will be multiplied several times over.