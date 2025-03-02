US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expedited the delivery of $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.

"I have signed a declaration to use emergency authorities to expedite the delivery of approximately $4 billion in military assistance to Israel," Rubio said in a statement on Saturday.

"The decision to reverse the Biden Administration's partial arms embargo, which wrongly withheld a number of weapons and ammunition from Israel, is yet another sign that Israel has no greater ally in the White House than President Trump," he added.

His statement came one day after the State Department said it approved potential foreign military sales to Israel worth $3 billion, which included munitions, guidance kits and Caterpillar D9 bulldozers.

In a statement Friday, the agency stated that Rubio determined "emergency exists", requiring the immediate sales to Israel, waiving congressional review requirements.