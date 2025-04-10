Orit Strook, Israel’s Minister of Settlements and National Missions, has been accused by her daughter, Shoshana Strook, of sexual abuse—alongside her husband and one of their sons.

Shoshana made the allegations in a statement posted on social media, revealing that she had filed a formal complaint in Italy and was seeking justice and relief.

“After a long period of doubt, extreme emotional states, and a lot of guilt, I wanted to share that I experienced sexual abuse by both of my parents and one of my brothers,” Shoshana wrote.

She also claimed that her parents physically harmed her three younger brothers, stating: “After years of beatings and guilt, I finally spoke out. The memories are overwhelming, but I need justice.”

While Orit Strook has been known to spread false narratives and unsubstantiated claims that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas committed sexual assaults during the October 7 attacks, she now faces grave allegations of having abused her own children.

Very little is known about Shoshana, as there is very little information available about her in the public domain. It is also not clear why she chose to file the case in Italy.

The Strook family has been in the spotlight before. In 2007, Orit Strook’s son, Zviki Strook, was reportedly charged with kidnapping and torturing a Palestinian minor.

Who is Orit Strook?

Shoshana’s mother, Orit Strook, was born into a Jewish family of Hungarian lawyers. She married Avraham Strook, a student of a rabbi, and the couple chose to live in illegal settlements on Palestinian land.

Their first home was in the settlement of Yamit in the Sinai Peninsula. However, following the 1982 evacuation of Yamit after the Sinai was returned to Egypt under the 1979 peace treaty, the Strook family relocated to Hebron—again, settling illegally.

Long active in the settler movement, Orit Strook rose to prominence as a leader of the Jewish settlement in Hebron. She also founded an NGO that supported illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, leading the organisation from 2004 to 2012.

Since 2013, she has continued to live in the Avraham Avinu settlement in Hebron.

Strook, from the far-right Jewish Power party, said the goals are to free Israeli captives, dismantle Hamas, and eliminate Gaza as a threat to Israel.

She is a member of the Knesset representing the National Religious Party–Religious Zionism and a staunch supporter of illegal settlements on Palestinian land. Her extremism has become more pronounced, particularly after the October 7 attacks.