Türkiye to resume peace efforts in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan: Erdogan
Speaking to the press on the margins of the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg, Turkish President Erdogan says Ankara will “continue rushing everywhere for peace,” and announces planned talks with Russia on reviving the grain deal.
November 23, 2025

Türkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye would continue stepping up its involvement in international peace efforts across conflict zones from the Middle East to Africa and Ukraine, underscoring the significance of Ankara as a key actor in attempts to resolve global crises.

Speaking to the press on the margins of the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg on Sunday, South Africa, President Erdogan said Türkiye is doing its utmost to help secure just, lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

He also said that he will call his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Monday to discuss the revival of the Black Sea grain corridor, adding, "our efforts regarding the grain corridor were, in fact, intended to open the path towards peace."

"I believe that, if we can set this process in motion, it would be highly beneficial," he added.

Erdogan said Türkiye would leave no stone unturned to try and broker an end to the conflict.

"So many people have died; I will discuss with (Putin) what steps we can take to stop these deaths. After these discussions, I believe I will have the opportunity to discuss the outcome with our European partners, Mr. Trump, and other friends," he added.

Israeli ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Answering questions on Israel’s opposition to the participation of Turkish security forces in a planned international stabilisation force in Gaza, Erdogan said that Ankara was still evaluating the matter with its defence ministry.

"After this evaluation, we will make our own decision," the Turkish President said.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye played a key role in negotiating the ceasefire in Gaza, becoming one of the signatories of the accord signed in Egypt. It has repeatedly voiced a desire to join the planned stabilisation force, despite strong opposition from the Israeli government.

Erdogan reiterated his stance that the attacks in Gaza amounted to “genocide” and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was responsible for them.

He said global peace was impossible without an independent Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with the occupied East Jerusalem as its capital, adding that Türkiye “strongly” upholds the Palestinian cause and “boldly defends the rights of the oppressed people of Gaza on every platform.

Sudan conflict

Turning to Sudan, President Erdogan said “Sudanese brothers” wanted Türkiye involved in efforts to achieve peace in the country’s ongoing war, and that Ankara would do its utmost to help end the conflict.

The war erupted in 2023 amid a power struggle between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF, whose recent takeover of Al Fasher, one of Sudan’s largest cities, has resulted in mass killings.

Türkiye has repeatedly voiced support for Sudan’s government and called for an end to the fighting.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
