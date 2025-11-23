Türkiye’s President Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye would continue stepping up its involvement in international peace efforts across conflict zones from the Middle East to Africa and Ukraine, underscoring the significance of Ankara as a key actor in attempts to resolve global crises.

Speaking to the press on the margins of the G20 leaders' summit in Johannesburg on Sunday, South Africa, President Erdogan said Türkiye is doing its utmost to help secure just, lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia.

He also said that he will call his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on Monday to discuss the revival of the Black Sea grain corridor, adding, "our efforts regarding the grain corridor were, in fact, intended to open the path towards peace."

"I believe that, if we can set this process in motion, it would be highly beneficial," he added.

Erdogan said Türkiye would leave no stone unturned to try and broker an end to the conflict.

"So many people have died; I will discuss with (Putin) what steps we can take to stop these deaths. After these discussions, I believe I will have the opportunity to discuss the outcome with our European partners, Mr. Trump, and other friends," he added.

Israeli ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Answering questions on Israel’s opposition to the participation of Turkish security forces in a planned international stabilisation force in Gaza, Erdogan said that Ankara was still evaluating the matter with its defence ministry.

"After this evaluation, we will make our own decision," the Turkish President said.