India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that water from India that once flowed across borders will be stopped, days after suspending a key water treaty with arch-rival Pakistan.

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists on the Indian side of contested Kashmir last month, sparking a series of heated threats and diplomatic tit-for-tat measures.

Pakistan rejects the accusations.



On Tuesday, the Indian armed forces launched "Operation Sindoor," striking nine targets across Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir.



Pakistan's military spokesman said India fired missiles at three locations, warning that Islamabad will respond.

Earlier in his speech, Modi did not mention Islamabad specifically, but the development comes after New Delhi suspended its part of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, which governs water critical to Pakistan for consumption and agriculture.

"India's water used to go outside, now it will flow for India," Modi said in New Delhi.

"India's water will be stopped for India's interests, and it will be utilised for India."

Pakistan has warned that tampering with its rivers would be considered "an act of war".

But experts also pointed out that India's existing dams do not have the capacity to block or divert water, and can only regulate timings of when it releases flows.

International pressure has been piled on both New Delhi and Islamabad, who have fought several wars over Kashmir.

"We continue to urge Pakistan and India to work towards a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia," US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.

