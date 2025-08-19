During a White House discussion on Ukraine on Tuesday, Donald Trump presented himself as a master negotiator, claiming he prefers lasting peace over temporary ceasefires, and asserting that he has ended six wars since his presidency began.

Yet a closer look at the conflicts Trump has cited paints a far more complicated picture. His record of peacemaking is mixed at best, with several of the conflicts he claims to have resolved still experiencing violence or political deadlock.

The Trump administration has said it helped settle disputes between Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, India and Pakistan, Serbia and Kosovo, and Egypt and Ethiopia.

But on the ground, these conflicts tell a different story.

DRC–Rwanda

Fighting between government forces and Rwanda-backed rebels in DRC has dragged on for years, fueled by ethnic tensions and competition over resources.

Despite international mediation efforts, the conflict remains unresolved. Just last week, Rwandan-backed rebels missed a key peace deal deadline in Doha, showing that lasting peace is far from achieved.

The Trump administration has claimed to play a role in ending hostilities, but the continued violence contradicts any notion of a fully settled conflict.

Egypt–Ethiopia

Similarly, tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia centre on Ethiopia’s construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile, which Cairo argues could significantly reduce its water supply.

Negotiations have been slow and inconclusive , leaving the dispute unresolved and raising fears of future escalation.

Trump and his administration have suggested involvement in fostering dialogue, yet no breakthrough agreement has been reached.

India–Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan over Kashmir flared frequently, with both sides exchanging strikes and accusations. In May, violence escalated sharply.

The Trump administration claimed to have mediated a ceasefire, presenting it as a diplomatic win.

On May 10, after clashes between India and Pakistan, Trump announced: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence.”

However, the Indian government rejected the notion that Trump played any meaningful role in halting the fighting, highlighting that the so-called US-brokered resolution was largely symbolic.

Pakistan, however, has not contested Trump's claims and even nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the hostilities.

Serbia–Kosovo

Relations between Serbia and Kosovo remain tense decades after Kosovo declared independence in 2008.

While Trump has credited himself with averting war between the two, Serbia has denied any plans for armed conflict, suggesting the crisis was never as imminent as claimed.

US officials have praised diplomatic engagement, but the absence of a formal conflict makes Trump’s peacemaker claims questionable.