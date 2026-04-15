WAR ON GAZA
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Afghanistan sends over 500 tonnes of aid to Gaza
Palestinians and international aid bodies say supplies reaching the territory are still insufficient, describing the humanitarian situation as 'catastrophic.'
Afghanistan sends over 500 tonnes of aid to Gaza
File photo: Aid trucks bound for Gaza at Egypt's Rafah crossing on March 10 2026. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Afghanistan has sent 530 tonnes of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing, Kabul's information ministry said.

The consignment, prepared and purchased by an Afghan interim government delegation in Egypt, will be distributed among 22,000 families, according to the ministry statement on Wednesday.

The aid includes food, clothing and other vital supplies, with an estimated value of around $500,000.

Kabul also reaffirmed its "firm" stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasising that it should be resolved "in accordance with established historical facts and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people".

At least 72,336 people, mostly children and women, have been killed and 172,213 others injured in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.

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Despite a ceasefire in effect since last October, Israeli forces have continued violating the agreement by shelling, gunfire and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office.

At least 757 people have been killed and 2,111 others wounded since the ceasefire, it added.

The violations have persisted even after the US announced in mid-January the start of the second phase of the agreement, amid calls to ensure Israel complies with the ceasefire and allows the entry of agreed-upon humanitarian aid, including food, medical supplies and shelter materials.

Palestinians and international aid bodies say supplies reaching the territory are still insufficient, describing the humanitarian situation as "catastrophic", with the health system nearing collapse.

RelatedTRT World - Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
SOURCE:AA
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