Afghanistan has sent 530 tonnes of essential humanitarian aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossing, Kabul's information ministry said.

The consignment, prepared and purchased by an Afghan interim government delegation in Egypt, will be distributed among 22,000 families, according to the ministry statement on Wednesday.

The aid includes food, clothing and other vital supplies, with an estimated value of around $500,000.

Kabul also reaffirmed its "firm" stance on the Palestinian issue, emphasising that it should be resolved "in accordance with established historical facts and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people".

At least 72,336 people, mostly children and women, have been killed and 172,213 others injured in Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023, according to Palestinian health authorities.