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Hormuz on edge: ASEAN leaders urge calm as shipping halts and US-Iran tensions simmer
Southeast Asian leaders push for safe passage and sustained diplomacy as a fragile ceasefire faces its first real test amid escalating maritime disruption.
Hormuz on edge: ASEAN leaders urge calm as shipping halts and US-Iran tensions simmer
ASEAN has welcomed a two-week ceasefire that took effect on April 8 but underscored its fragility, calling for strict adherence to its terms. / Reuters
April 13, 2026

Southeast Asian nations issued a pointed appeal on Monday for the immediate restoration of safe, uninterrupted transit through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that rising tensions between the United States and Iran risk destabilising one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on “all parties” to safeguard seafarers and ensure the security of vessels and aircraft navigating the strategic corridor. 

The appeal comes as maritime traffic through the strait grinds to a halt following a newly announced US blockade of Iranian ports.

ASEAN ministers urged Washington and Tehran to stay at the negotiating table, stressing that only sustained dialogue can deliver a permanent end to hostilities and secure long-term regional stability.

They also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in mediation efforts, alongside other stakeholders working to defuse the crisis.

RelatedTRT World - Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Fragile ceasefire

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The bloc welcomed a two-week ceasefire that took effect on April 8 but underscored its fragility, calling for strict adherence to its terms. 

The top diplomats pressed all sides to show restraint, cease hostilities, and avoid actions that could further inflame the situation.

“We urge all parties to maintain conditions conducive to the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire,” the statement said, emphasising the need for responsible conduct and a resolution grounded in international law and UN frameworks.

The urgency of ASEAN’s message was underscored by a London-based maritime intelligence report indicating that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has already been suspended. 

The disruption followed US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a blockade on Iranian ports set to take effect at 1400 GMT Monday—raising fresh concerns over global energy flows and economic ripple effects.

With one of the world’s busiest oil chokepoints now effectively closed, the coming days will test whether diplomacy can outpace escalation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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