Southeast Asian nations issued a pointed appeal on Monday for the immediate restoration of safe, uninterrupted transit through the Strait of Hormuz, warning that rising tensions between the United States and Iran risk destabilising one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

In a joint statement, foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) called on “all parties” to safeguard seafarers and ensure the security of vessels and aircraft navigating the strategic corridor.

The appeal comes as maritime traffic through the strait grinds to a halt following a newly announced US blockade of Iranian ports.

ASEAN ministers urged Washington and Tehran to stay at the negotiating table, stressing that only sustained dialogue can deliver a permanent end to hostilities and secure long-term regional stability.

They also acknowledged Pakistan’s role in mediation efforts, alongside other stakeholders working to defuse the crisis.

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