A pro-Sudanese army joint force has said that 19 civilians were killed in a large-scale ground attack carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the Jarjira area of North Darfur.

In a statement on Monday, the Joint Force of Armed Movements said the Sudanese army, backed by the joint force and vigilante groups, repelled the assault late Sunday, preventing RSF militants from advancing in and around the area.

The force said its troops inflicted heavy losses on the RSF in personnel and equipment and captured several militants during the clashes.

According to the statement, retreating RSF elements carried out what it described as criminal acts against civilians, including killings and abductions, resulting in the deaths of 19 civilians.