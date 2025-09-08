Democrats in the US House of Representatives have released what they said was a birthday letter Donald Trump wrote more than 20 years ago to convicted, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, though the White House quickly denounced it as fake.
The letter, reportedly from 2003, was made public after Congress received Epstein’s "birthday book" from his lawyers, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported its existence in July.
The note appears to be signed by Trump and contains a sketch of a naked female silhouette alongside text referring to Epstein as a "pal" and wishing him "another wonderful secret."
It is dated three years before Epstein was publicly accused of sex abuse in 2006.
Trump has denied writing the letter or that such a card exists.
White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich dismissed the release as defamatory.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed the denial, saying: "As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. The story is false."
She said Trump’s legal team would "continue to aggressively pursue litigation" against the Journal’s parent company, News Corp.
The case of Epstein, who died by suicide in prison in 2019 while facing federal sex-trafficking charges, has remained politically sensitive for Trump.
Many of his supporters have promoted conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death, even as Democrats have pressed for full disclosure of records.
House Democrats posted the note on social media with the caption: "What is he hiding? Release the files!" Republicans on the Oversight Committee last week released more than 33,000 pages of Epstein-related files, hoping to avert a bipartisan vote forcing additional disclosures.
Epstein’s victims and several lawmakers remain dissatisfied, arguing that the files still do not answer critical questions about his network of associates.
Trump, who once suggested the records contained damaging revelations, has since reversed course after returning to the White House, repeatedly calling the matter a Democrat-driven "hoax."