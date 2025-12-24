US trade officials determined that China should be punished for employing unfair tactics to dominate the semiconductor industry, but will wait 18 months to impose tariffs, American authorities said on Tuesday.

A US Trade Representative (USTR) investigation concluded China's targeting of semiconductors "for dominance is unreasonable and burdens or restricts US commerce and thus is actionable," the agency said in a public notice.

The current tariff level of zero will be increased "in 18 months on June 23, 2027 to a rate to be announced not fewer than 30 days prior to that date," USTR said.

Beijing said on Wednesday it "firmly opposes" the move and accused Washington of abusing tariffs to "unreasonably suppress Chinese industries".

This "disrupts the stability of the global supply chain, hinders the development of all countries' semiconductor industries and harms others while hurting itself", foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

"We urge the United States to quickly correct its erroneous practices," Lin said at a regular press briefing.