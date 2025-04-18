As dawn breaks over the mist-shrouded peaks of the Hawf Protected Area in Yemen’s easternmost al-Mahra province, bordering Oman, Ramadan Ahmed begins his steep climb.

Among hundreds of Somali workers harvesting frankincense, Ahmed, a resin collector, risks life and limb navigating rain-slicked cliffs and jagged terrain under the relentless sun. The golden resin he collects from Boswellia trees is destined for markets across the Gulf and the West, where it is coveted for its use in perfumes, incense, and traditional medicine.

“This season has been the hardest,” Ahmed said in Somali, as a companion translated into Arabic. He recently suffered multiple fractures in a fall, one of several accidents involving his group. “We were lucky. Many have lost limbs or even their lives in these mountains. But we have no choice. This is our only source of livelihood,” he tells TRT World.

To Ahmed, who fled Somalia’s decades-long civil war four years ago, this dangerous work is a necessity. Growing up in Somalia, he worked as a frankincense resin collector, and for him and the hundreds of others who have crossed the Red Sea to Yemen, it remains one of the few viable sources of livelihood, especially as Yemen grapples with one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Somali migrants like Ahmed now dominate Yemen’s frankincense harvest, a trade increasingly abandoned by native Yemenis.

According to Abdulaziz Mohammed Ibrahim, head of the Somali Refugee Affairs Council in al-Mahra, more than 1,000 Somali migrants are employed in the frankincense trade.

“Al-Mahra is home to approximately 1,500 Somali migrants, including 1,000 single men and women, and 400 Somali families who have settled in the region over the years,” he says. “Among them, about 100 women and children contribute to supporting their families.”

According to Ahmed, Somali labourers spend one to two days on foot carrying resin to market, trekking over 18 kilometres of mountainous terrain.

Hawf’s frankincense forests lie more than 35 kilometres round trip from the town’s centre, with no infrastructure or roads in the protected area. Workers endure this gruelling journey four times each season, vanishing into the forests for days and returning battered, dehydrated, wounded, and scarred by their crude harvesting tools.

“It’s scariest when injuries happen,” he says. “We had no way to get help. My friends had to carry me on their backs. The doctor told me that the way they carried me only made my injuries worse.”

Faltering market

Since 2015, al-Mahra has remained under the nominal control of Yemen’s internationally recognised government and largely avoided direct conflict. However, it has seen an influx of displaced Yemenis and become a hotspot for regional power rivalries .

According to Salem Yasser, a tribal elder in Hawf, Somali workers now dominate resin harvesting, but that was not always the case.

"Frankincense harvesting was once a generational trade," he says. "But rising costs, the lure of urban jobs, harsh conditions, and a lack of infrastructure have led many Yemenis to abandon it. For centuries, we traded frankincense and myrrh, commodities that shaped the region’s economy, but things have changed."

Now, Somali workers dominate the harvest, setting up temporary camps in the Hawf highlands. “Somalia has vast frankincense forests,” Yasser tells TRT World. “Their workers know the trade well and deserve a place in this industry here in Yemen.”