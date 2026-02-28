Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has said that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are safe, dismissing claims US and Israel killed them.

Bekayi responded to questions in an interview with US-based broadcaster ABC News on Saturday on the status of Khamenei and Pezeshkian, saying they were "safe and sound."



"Everything is being done in accordance with our plans, and our armed forces are conducting their defensive actions against this act of aggression that has been going on for the entire day," he said.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed earlier that there were multiple indications that Khamenei had been killed in the attacks.

US President Donald Trump also claimed that Khamenei is "dead."

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," Trump said in a post on his social media company Truth Social.