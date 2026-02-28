MIDDLE EAST
Iran dismisses claims by US and Israel that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead
Foreign Ministry rejects claims of Netanyahu and Trump, saying Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian both are "safe and sound".
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi had earlier told NBC News that Khamenei was alive "as far as I know". / Reuters
February 28, 2026

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has said that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian are safe, dismissing claims US and Israel killed them.

Bekayi responded to questions in an interview with US-based broadcaster ABC News on Saturday on the status of Khamenei and Pezeshkian, saying they were "safe and sound."

"Everything is being done in accordance with our plans, and our armed forces are conducting their defensive actions against this act of aggression that has been going on for the entire day," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed earlier that there were multiple indications that Khamenei had been killed in the attacks.

US President Donald Trump also claimed that Khamenei is "dead."

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," Trump said in a post on his social media company Truth Social.

"This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty thugs," Trump said.

Trump did not specify the source of his information.

"He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do," Trump said.

Trump added that this is "the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.”

The US president stated that US military operations, including "heavy and pinpoint bombing," would continue “as long as necessary" to achieve broader “regional security objectives.”

