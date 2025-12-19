Australia will use a sweeping buyback scheme to "get guns off our streets", Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Friday as hundreds plunged into the ocean to honour Bondi Beach shooting victims.

Sajid Akram and his son Naveed are accused of opening fire on a Jewish festival at the famed surf beach on Sunday, killing 15 people in one of Australia's deadliest mass shootings.

Albanese vowed to toughen laws that allowed 50-year-old Sajid to own six high-powered rifles.

"There is no reason someone living in the suburbs of Sydney needs this many guns," he said.

Australia would pay gun owners to surrender "surplus, newly banned and illegal firearms".

Australia will remember those slain at Bondi with a national day of reflection, the prime minister said.

Albanese urged Australians to light candles at 6:47 pm (0747 GMT) on Sunday, December 21, "exactly one week since the attack unfolded".

Related TRT World - Australia moves to toughen hate speech laws after deadly Bondi shooting

Many hundreds returned to the ocean off Bondi Beach on Friday in another gesture to honour the dead.