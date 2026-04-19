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Israeli soldier killed, nine wounded in south Lebanon
Fresh violence on the Lebanese border underscores the shaky truce as Israeli forces continue attacks despite a 10-day ceasefire brokered with US backing.
Israeli soldier killed, nine wounded in south Lebanon
Israel’s invasion of southern Lebanon continues despite a temporary ceasefire, with fresh clashes and casualties reported. / AA
13 hours ago

An Israeli reserve soldier was killed, and nine others were wounded in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Israeli military said, in the latest deadly incident despite a temporary ceasefire meant to halt cross-border fighting.

The army identified the soldier as Master Sgt. Lidor Porat, 31, who was killed during an operational incident in southern Lebanon. It said nine other soldiers were wounded in the same incident, including one who remains in serious condition.

The latest death brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed to 15 since March 2, when Israel intensified its ground invasion in Lebanon.

RelatedTRT World - Israel's army enforces 'Yellow Line' in southern Lebanon, similar to measures used in Gaza

Fragile ceasefire in Lebanon

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The clash comes even as a 10-day temporary ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect at midnight on Thursday local time, aimed at reducing escalating hostilities along the border.

US President Donald Trump announced earlier that both sides had agreed to the truce, raising hopes of a pause in fighting after weeks of heightened clashes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel had accepted the ceasefire arrangement but made clear that Israeli forces would continue to maintain their presence in areas they occupy in southern Lebanon.

Despite the truce, the Israeli military has continued to launch strikes, saying its operations are targeting Hezbollah positions and infrastructure.

The continued exchanges have cast doubt over the durability of the ceasefire, with tensions remaining high across the border.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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