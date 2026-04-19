An Israeli reserve soldier was killed, and nine others were wounded in southern Lebanon on Sunday, the Israeli military said, in the latest deadly incident despite a temporary ceasefire meant to halt cross-border fighting.

The army identified the soldier as Master Sgt. Lidor Porat, 31, who was killed during an operational incident in southern Lebanon. It said nine other soldiers were wounded in the same incident, including one who remains in serious condition.

The latest death brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed to 15 since March 2, when Israel intensified its ground invasion in Lebanon.

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