A Paris criminal court has convicted 10 people of cyberbullying over a coordinated online disinformation campaign that falsely claimed France's First Lady Brigitte Macron was "transgender and a paedophile."

The court on Monday imposed suspended sentences ranging from four to eight months, alongside additional penalties, including account suspensions and mandatory awareness courses.

Speaking on French television on Sunday, Brigitte Macron said she wanted to set an example in the fight against bullying, particularly for teenagers.

The Macrons filed a lawsuit in July against the right-wing US podcaster Candace Owens, alleging that she engaged in defamation.