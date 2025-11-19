A man was killed and 11 others were injured when an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a car in the southern Lebanese town of Attiri on Wednesday morning, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.
Among the injured were several schoolchildren who were travelling in a bus that was passing by at the moment of the attack, the state-run National News Agency reported.
According to NNA, the school bus was moving directly behind the targeted vehicle at the moment of the strike, leaving multiple students and the bus driver injured.
The raid also resulted in the targeted car catching fire. Civil defence teams worked to extinguish the flames, while the injured were transferred to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil.
The strike came hours after at least 13 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Ein el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted Hamas members inside the centre. It alleged that the targeted facility was being used to plot attacks against Israel. The Palestinian resistance group denied the Israeli claims.
The Ain al-Hilweh strike came shortly after two earlier Israeli drone attacks in southern Lebanon. According to local reports, two Israeli drones struck separate vehicles in the city of Bint Jbeil and the town of Blida, killing two people.
The Israeli army alleged on Wednesday that it eliminated two Hezbollah members in the vehicle attacks, claiming the two were "involved in reestablishment activities for Hezbollah," and "observed gathering intelligence on the Israeli army."
Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, claiming to target mostly Hezbollah members and infrastructure.
The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.
Under a ceasefire declared in November 2024, the Israeli army was supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon this January, but instead only partially pulled out and continues to maintain a military presence at five border outposts.