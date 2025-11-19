A man was killed and 11 others were injured when an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a car in the southern Lebanese town of Attiri on Wednesday morning, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.

Among the injured were several schoolchildren who were travelling in a bus that was passing by at the moment of the attack, the state-run National News Agency reported.

According to NNA, the school bus was moving directly behind the targeted vehicle at the moment of the strike, leaving multiple students and the bus driver injured.

The raid also resulted in the targeted car catching fire. Civil defence teams worked to extinguish the flames, while the injured were transferred to Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil.

The strike came hours after at least 13 people were killed in an Israeli air strike on the Ein el Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the city of Sidon in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted Hamas members inside the centre. It alleged that the targeted facility was being used to plot attacks against Israel. The Palestinian resistance group denied the Israeli claims.