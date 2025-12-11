US Ambassador to Türkiye and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack has said Türkiye should be included in an international stabilisation force for Gaza, citing Ankara’s military capacity and its channels of dialogue with the Palestinian group Hamas, according to comments he made at the Jerusalem Post’s Washington Conference.

In remarks shared on Thursday by Israeli journalist Amichai Stein on X, Barrack said Türkiye’s participation would strengthen the proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF), which is part of the post-war mechanism laid out under the ceasefire plan.

"Our suggestion was that since the Turks have the largest and most effective ground troop operation in the region, and since they have a dialogue with Hamas, perhaps that would be beneficial as part of the force to cool the temperature," Barrack said.

The ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on October 10 under US President Donald Trump’s plan, halting two years of Israeli genocide that has killed more than 70,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded nearly 171,000 others since October 2023.

Phase one of the deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinians held by Tel Aviv. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Related TRT World - Trump says Gaza Board of Peace announcement expected early next year

‘A leading role’