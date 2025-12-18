POLITICS
Trump touts 'major successes' in White House address
US President Donald Trump tells Americans that his administration has delivered major achievements at home and abroad, while promising economic and housing reforms.
December 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump has delivered a televised address from the White House, claiming what he described as major successes during his first 11 months in office and outlining plans for wide-ranging domestic reforms.

Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room, Trump said his administration had achieved "great successes," including ending the war in Gaza, eliminating what he described as Iran’s nuclear threat, and bringing "peace to the Middle East for the first time in 3,000 years."

He said his administration had ended eight wars in 10 months and secured the return of Israeli captives held in Gaza, "both the living and the dead."

Trump also said his current term had restored US military strength.

"We have the strongest military in the world by far," he said.

Domestic reforms

Turning to domestic policy, Trump said he would soon announce the next chair of the Federal Reserve, adding that the candidate would strongly support significant interest rate cuts.

He pledged housing reforms by next year, blaming what he called a "Democrat-made inflation disaster" for preventing millions of Americans from owning homes.

Trump said the United States had secured record investments worth $18 trillion, which he said would lead to higher wages and job creation.

He added that more than one million US service members would receive a financial bonus before the Christmas holiday.

On immigration, Trump said US borders had previously been open, resulting in what he described as an "invasion by millions."

He also pledged to continue confronting major health insurance companies, accusing them of accumulating wealth that should have gone directly to the public.

In another claim, Trump accused Somalis of stealing billions of dollars in the state of Minnesota, saying his administration would act to "put an end to it."

The address comes as many Americans report continued economic pressures, with concerns over the cost of living and household finances remaining prominent.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
