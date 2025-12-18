US President Donald Trump has delivered a televised address from the White House, claiming what he described as major successes during his first 11 months in office and outlining plans for wide-ranging domestic reforms.

Speaking from the Diplomatic Reception Room, Trump said his administration had achieved "great successes," including ending the war in Gaza, eliminating what he described as Iran’s nuclear threat, and bringing "peace to the Middle East for the first time in 3,000 years."

He said his administration had ended eight wars in 10 months and secured the return of Israeli captives held in Gaza, "both the living and the dead."

Trump also said his current term had restored US military strength.

"We have the strongest military in the world by far," he said.

Domestic reforms

Turning to domestic policy, Trump said he would soon announce the next chair of the Federal Reserve, adding that the candidate would strongly support significant interest rate cuts.