UN rights chief Volker Turk has warned of escalating atrocities in and around Al Fasher, the capital of Sudan’s North Darfur state, urging the international community to take “immediate and decisive action” to protect civilians trapped by months of fighting.

Addressing the 38th Special Session of the Human Rights Council on Sudan on Friday, Turk said the violence unfolding in the city includes some of the “gravest crimes imaginable,” with mounting evidence of mass starvation, sexual violence, targeted killings and the destruction of essential services.

“We have documented patterns of strangulation, starvation, mass killings, widespread sexual violence and forced displacement,” Turk said, adding that civilians had been reduced to eating leaves, animal feed and peanut shells to survive.

“Entire communities are being starved to death as armed groups encircle and terrorise the city," he added.

‘Naked brutality’

Volker Turk accused the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of deliberately blocking humanitarian access and attacking medical facilities, humanitarian workers and vital infrastructure.

Satellite imagery and eyewitness accounts, he said, point to a “deliberate campaign of cruelty designed to subjugate and control civilians.”

Calling the situation “a display of naked brutality,” he urged UN member states to ensure immediate humanitarian access, impose targeted measures on individuals and networks financing or enabling the violence and press for an urgent cessation of hostilities.

“The international community has issued statements for too long, with far too little concrete action,” he said.