WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel's capture of Madleen aid ship: What we know so far
Live footage has shown Israeli boats surrounding the ship, with soldiers ordering the activists on board to raise their hands.
Israel's capture of Madleen aid ship: What we know so far
Madleen aimed to deliver aid to Gaza on Monday and raise awareness of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. / AP
June 9, 2025

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition’s (FFC) Madleen aid ship set sail from Italy’s Sicily on June 1, carrying humanitarian aid, including baby formula, flour, rice, medical supplies, water desalination kits, crutches, and children’s prosthetics.

Late Sunday, Israeli forces seized the Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition said Israeli soldiers had “kidnapped” the activists who were aboard the Madleen.

Earlier, Israeli naval forces boarded the Madleen in international waters, according to the coalition, which also said communication with the vessel had been lost.

Live footage previously showed Israeli boats surrounding the ship, with soldiers ordering the activists on board to raise their hands.

RelatedTRT Global - Global outrage grows as Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound aid ship Madleen

Who is on board?

A total of 12 people were on board, including 11 activists and one journalist.

RECOMMENDED

Among the crew aboard the aid ship are Suayb Ordu from Türkiye, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament. Yasemin Acar from Germany; Baptiste Andre, Pascal Maurieras, Yanis Mhamdi, and Reva Viard from France; Thiago Avila from Brazil; Sergio Toribio from Spain; Marco van Rennes from the Netherlands; and Omar Faiad, a journalist also from France.

French-Palestinian Rima Hassan said sirens were triggered aboard the Madleen after drones sprayed the ship with a white liquid.

SOS

“SOS! The volunteers on 'Madleen' have been kidnapped by Israeli forces,” the FFC said on Telegram.

UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who was in phone contact with the ship’s captain, said:

“At the time the boat was intercepted, no one was wounded — the captain asked me to record.”

She reported hearing Israeli soldiers speaking in the background before the line was cut off.

The aid ship was taken to Israel’s Ashdod port along with all activists.

The Madleen voyage followed an earlier FFC attempt on May 2, when a ship was attacked by drones in international waters off Malta by Israel.

The attack wounded four crew members, damaged the ship, and left it stranded.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December