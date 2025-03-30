Palestinians in Gaza had little to celebrate on Sunday as they began marking a normally festive Muslim holiday with rapidly dwindling food supplies and no end in sight to Israel’s war.

Many held prayers outside demolished mosques on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

It's supposed to be a joyous occasion, when families gather for feasts and purchase new clothes for children — but most of Gaza's 2 million Palestinians are just trying to survive.

“It’s the Eid of Sadness,” Adel al-Shaer said after attending outdoor prayers in the central town of Deir al-Balah.

“We lost our loved ones, our children, our lives, and our futures. We lost our students, our schools, and our institutions. We lost everything.”

‘Killing, displacement, hunger’

Twenty members of his extended family have been killed in Israeli strikes, including four young nephews just a few days ago, he said as he broke into tears.

Israel ended the ceasefire with Hamas and resumed the war earlier this month when the resistance group refused to accept Benjamin Netanyahu’s last-minute changes to the agreement reached in January.