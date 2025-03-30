WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestinians in Gaza mourn on Eid amid Israeli war, hunger
Israel's war on Gaza and starvation overshadow Eid celebrations in the Palestinian enclave as families pray among ruins, mourning the dead and struggling to find food.
00:00
Palestinians in Gaza mourn on Eid amid Israeli war, hunger
Israel's relentless air strikes and siege leave Gaza’s Palestinians struggling on Eid. [Photo: AP] / AP
March 30, 2025

Palestinians in Gaza had little to celebrate on Sunday as they began marking a normally festive Muslim holiday with rapidly dwindling food supplies and no end in sight to Israel’s war.

Many held prayers outside demolished mosques on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

It's supposed to be a joyous occasion, when families gather for feasts and purchase new clothes for children — but most of Gaza's 2 million Palestinians are just trying to survive.

“It’s the Eid of Sadness,” Adel al-Shaer said after attending outdoor prayers in the central town of Deir al-Balah.

“We lost our loved ones, our children, our lives, and our futures. We lost our students, our schools, and our institutions. We lost everything.”

RelatedTRT Global - Gaza's bakeries may close in a week due to Israel's blockade: UN

‘Killing, displacement, hunger’

Twenty members of his extended family have been killed in Israeli strikes, including four young nephews just a few days ago, he said as he broke into tears.

Israel ended the ceasefire with Hamas and resumed the war earlier this month when the resistance group refused to accept Benjamin Netanyahu’s last-minute changes to the agreement reached in January.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli strikes have killed hundreds of Palestinians, and Israel has allowed no food, fuel or humanitarian aid to enter for four weeks.

"There is killing, displacement, hunger, and a siege," said Saed al-Kourd, another worshipper.

“We go out to perform God’s rituals in order to make the children happy, but as for the joy of Eid? There is no Eid.”

The war began when Hamas-led fighters stormed into Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Hamas is still holding dozens of captives after most of the rest were released in ceasefires or other agreements.

Israel's war has killed over 50,200 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its tally.

Israel's bombardment and ground operations have destroyed vast areas of Gaza and at their height, displaced all of the population.

RelatedTRT Global - ‘This Eid, we bury the dead’: Gaza marks a third holiday under fire

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'