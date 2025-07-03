WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Earlier, fourteen Cabinet ministers from Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s Likud Party urged the premier to immediately annexe the occupied West Bank.
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Systematic interventions and displacement efforts in Palestinian territories have further deepened regional fragility, it noted. / Photo: AA / AA
July 3, 2025

Türkiye rejected "in the strongest terms" statements by Israeli politicians and Cabinet ministers that call for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Such statements are a clear indication of Israel’s settlement policies that violate international law as well as its efforts to make the occupation permanent, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

These irresponsible calls for annexation, coming notably during a period when ceasefire talks are ongoing, disregard the principles for a solution that the international community has taken for many years, the ministry said.

It is clear that systematic interventions in Palestinian territories and practices aimed at displacing the Palestinian people have further deepened the fragility in the region, it noted.

The ministry reiterated Türkiye's call for the recognition of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

RECOMMENDED

Fourteen Cabinet ministers from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party urged the premier on Wednesday to immediately annexe the occupied West Bank.

In a letter addressed to Netanyahu and shared by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on X, the signatories demanded the government “apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) before the end of the Knesset (parliament) summer session,” which is set to end on July 27.

RelatedTRT Global - US keeps Gaza truce details secret, voices support for Israel amid West Bank annexation calls

SOURCE:AA
Explore
2025 sees sharp rise in executions worldwide despite global abolition trend: UN rights chief
Denmark, Greenland propose NATO Arctic mission as US pressure over territory persists
Thousands of Kiev high-rises left without heating after Russian strikes: mayor
Trump accuses UK of 'great stupidity' for handing over Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Spain lowers flags as rescuers search wreckage after deadly train crash
Trump says US 'has to have' Greenland, floats Davos talks with world leaders
Trump threatens steep tariffs after reports hint Macron may decline Gaza Board of Peace
Canadian tourist found dead on an Australian beach, surrounded by a pack of dingoes
Over 10,000 'criminal illegal aliens' arrested in Minneapolis: US Homeland Security
UK welcomes ceasefire deal between Syrian government and YPG
Penguins start breeding earlier as Antarctica warms rapidly
Russia, Ukraine signal talks to resume war prisoner swaps after four-month halt
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Türkiye rejects claims Daesh terrorists released by Syrian army with its support
Greenland troop moves not aimed at provoking Trump: Denmark