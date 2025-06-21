Tucked away in California’s desolate desert, Bombay Beach holds the curious distinction of being the lowest inhabited place in the United States — 68 metres below sea level.

Once a glamorous lakeside resort that drew celebrities like Frank Sinatra, it fell into decline by the 1970s, a victim of environmental decay and industrial neglect, like many forgotten American towns.

In recent years, however, Bombay Beach has found new life as a haven for outsider artists. Since 2018, this post-apocalyptic landscape has become home to a loose-knit creative community drawn to its haunting beauty and creative freedom.

Among them is Behn Samareh, who began working on a memorial in 2024 to honour the children killed in Gaza. His project became the subject of TRT World’s documentary Echoes of Innocence, which premiered on April 13 — fittingly, at Bombay Beach itself.



From ruin to renegade art hub

The location is no coincidence. Bombay Beach now hosts a biennale , described on its official website, as “a renegade celebration of art, music, and philosophy that takes place on the literal edge of western civilisation — the shores of the Salton Sea”.

In addition to the biennale, there are smaller events throughout the year, and a ‘permanent collection’ by the lakeside: sculptures fashioned from discarded material, including, in true American style, old cars.

It is in this setting that Echoes of Innocence was screened, open-air cinema under a fading sky, among the rusting remnants of a past America and the resilient community that now calls Bombay Beach home.

Screening a film in the place where it was shot adds resonance, and so it was here. Local pastor Jack Parker introduced the film as Samareh’s labour of love, his personal attempt to make sense of a senseless loss.

In his American way, he introduced the film as one man’s odyssey to find his voice in a time of complete horror, but this was promptly followed by a conversation on how any response to Gaza must begin by putting its children first.

Cinematographer Kursat Uresin described Bombay Beach as “a perfect place for this memorial. It looks like the end of the world, like something out of Mad Max, like Armageddon”.

He says, “While I was filming it, I felt the images had double meanings. As the Gaza genocide unfolds, it makes us feel like the world we once knew has ended.”

His stark, lyrical shots of the desolate landscape mirror the devastation that runs through the film. This emotional depth also drew producer Aslihan Eker Cakmak to the project.

A seasoned filmmaker with experience on Palestinian stories, she recalls her reaction when she first encountered Samareh’s work: “I was struck. I called (film director) Ensar Altay immediately and said, ‘We need to make this film’.”

The documentary opens with a haunting shot of Bombay Beach at dusk, its strange characters, a masked figure glimpsed through layered fabric. It sets the tone, Bombay Beach as a theatre, where almost everything feels like performance.