WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye pushes ahead with Gaza aid despite Israeli disruptions: Erdogan
"Despite various disruptions caused by Israel in humanitarian aid efforts, we are using all available resources to deliver assistance to Gaza," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes statements following a cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. / AA
November 17, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye is continuing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza despite “various disruptions caused by Israel” and warned that regional security is at risk as long as the occupation in Palestine continues.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan stressed that no country in the region can be secure while Palestinians continue to bleed and lose their lands.

The Turkish Red Crescent’s 18th “Goodness Ship,” carrying roughly 800 tonnes of aid, including winter blankets, staple foods, and other essential supplies, arrived at Egypt’s al-Arish port on Friday en route to Gaza.

The organisation also continues to provide daily hot meals to 35,000 people in Gaza and supports hospitals and health operations run by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

A ceasefire between Hamas and Israel has been in place since October 10, but Israel continues to violate it daily, causing hundreds of Palestinian casualties.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 69,000 people, mostly women and children, wounded over 170,000 others, and left the enclave uninhabitable.

Erdogan also emphasised that Türkiye promotes peace, justice, stability, and shared prosperity along its southern borders, from Iraq to Syria.

SOURCE:AA
