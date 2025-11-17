Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Türkiye is continuing humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza despite “various disruptions caused by Israel” and warned that regional security is at risk as long as the occupation in Palestine continues.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan stressed that no country in the region can be secure while Palestinians continue to bleed and lose their lands.

The Turkish Red Crescent’s 18th “Goodness Ship,” carrying roughly 800 tonnes of aid, including winter blankets, staple foods, and other essential supplies, arrived at Egypt’s al-Arish port on Friday en route to Gaza.

The organisation also continues to provide daily hot meals to 35,000 people in Gaza and supports hospitals and health operations run by the Palestinian Red Crescent.