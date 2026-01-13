Uganda has ordered an internet blackout, two days ahead of elections in which President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 40-year rule.

"This measure is necessary to mitigate the rapid spread of online misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud and related risks, as well as preventing of incitement to violence that could affect public confidence and national security during the election period," the Uganda Communications Commission said in a letter to internet providers on Tuesday.

The suspension was due to take effect at 0600 PM local time (1500 GMT) and remain in force "until a restoration notice is issued", the UCC said.

Essential state services were to be exempted from the ban, it added.