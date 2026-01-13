AFRICA
2 min read
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Uganda shut down the internet during the last election in 2021 - a vote that was marred by widespread allegations of rigging and state violence against the opposition.
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
The suspension was due to take effect at 0600 PM local time (1500 GMT) and remain in force "until a restoration notice is issued", the UCC said / Reuters
January 13, 2026

Uganda has ordered an internet blackout, two days ahead of elections in which President Yoweri Museveni is seeking to extend his 40-year rule.

"This measure is necessary to mitigate the rapid spread of online misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud and related risks, as well as preventing of incitement to violence that could affect public confidence and national security during the election period," the Uganda Communications Commission said in a letter to internet providers on Tuesday.

The suspension was due to take effect at 0600 PM local time (1500 GMT) and remain in force "until a restoration notice is issued", the UCC said.

Essential state services were to be exempted from the ban, it added.

RECOMMENDED

Internet shutdown in 2021 election

There was no statement from the government on the shutdown. The officials said the authorities did not want to "own" the decision.

The government repeatedly promised that the internet would not be shut down during the election, stating in a post on X on January 5 that "claims suggesting otherwise are false, misleading, and intended to cause unnecessary fear and tension among the public."

Uganda shut down the internet during the last election in 2021 -- a vote that was marred by widespread allegations of rigging and state violence against the opposition, led by singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine, who is running again for the presidency.

Explore
Ukraine grants temporary residency to foreign fighters
Palestinian vice president bars institutions from implementing Israel's West Bank measures
Man kills five with axe, hammer at Ukraine displacement shelter
Israeli drone strike kills two Palestinians in Gaza in yet another ceasefire violation
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025