Oil prices tanked on Monday on easing US-Iran tensions, while precious metals swung wildly following last week's dollar-fuelled collapse sparked by Donald Trump's hawkish pick to lead the Federal Reserve.

The retreat was also reflected in equity markets, with most regional indexes tracking Wall Street's retreat and extending Friday's losses amid fresh concerns over the tech sector.

Both main crude contracts shed more than three percent in early Asian trade as the US president said he was hopeful of reaching a deal with Tehran after it warned that any attack on Iran would trigger a regional conflict.

Washington has hit out at the country's leadership in recent weeks over its deadly response to anti-government protests last month, with Trump threatening military action while ordering the dispatch of an aircraft carrier group to the Middle East.

He has also pushed for an agreement over Iran's nuclear programme.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei on Sunday likened the recent protests to a "coup" and warned that a US attack would trigger a broad conflict.

"The Americans should know that if they start a war, this time it will be a regional war," he said.

Asked about the Iranian leader's warning, Trump told reporters on Sunday: "Of course he is going to say that.

"Hopefully we'll make a deal. If we don't make a deal, then we'll find out whether or not he was right," he said.

Dollar surges

Oil's drop was helped by a stronger dollar, which followed news that Trump had tapped Kevin Warsh to take the helm at the US central bank.

The president said Warsh, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker and Fed governor, "will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best".