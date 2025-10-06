The UN human rights office has said it had received "worrying information" about the treatment of participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla who were illegally detained in Israel.

"We have received worrying information of ill-treatment and violations of due process rights of the flotilla participants," spokesperson Thameen Al Kheetan told Anadolu in a statement on Monday.

He added that the office "has long raised the alarm regarding the intentionally degrading conditions" in Israeli prisons and detention centres.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla beginning on Wednesday and detained more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade of the enclave.