US President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he wants to bring "freedom" to the people of Iran, just hours after he launched joint air strikes against the country alongside Israel.

"All I want is freedom for the people,” Trump said during a brief telephone interview with the Washington Post newspaper. "I want a safe nation, and that’s what we’re going to have."

The remarks represent the first public comments delivered by the president since he announced the start of attacks against Iran in a brief video he posted to social media early Saturday morning.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said in the taped message.

“Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” he added.

“Target is Iran’s missile industry”