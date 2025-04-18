WORLD
1 min read
US may withdraw from Ukraine peace talks if no progress seen: Rubio
“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” Rubio told reporters, following his meeting with European partners in Paris.
00:00
US may withdraw from Ukraine peace talks if no progress seen: Rubio
“It’s not our war. We didn’t start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for the past three years and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” Rubio said. / Reuters
April 18, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that Washington may end its efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if clear progress is not made in the coming days.

“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” he told reporters, following his meeting with European partners in Paris on Thursday.

“It’s not our war. We didn’t start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for the past three years and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” Rubio said.

He noted that while US President Donald Trump remains committed to pursuing peace, the US must also focus on other global priorities.

RECOMMENDED

“The president has spent 87 days at the highest level of this government repeatedly taking efforts to bring this war to an end. We are now reaching a point when we need to decide and determine whether this is even possible or not. Which is why we’re engaging both sides,” Rubio added.

Rubio, joined by Special Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg and Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, held talks with top European and Ukrainian officials on Thursday in Paris to discuss ways to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Deadly terror attack in Nigeria’s Kwara state kills over 160 people
Starmer admits regret over Mandelson appointment amid Epstein links
Erdogan, Saudi crown prince reaffirm support for Somalia's unity, discuss regional issues
Türkiye rejects military action against Tehran, ready to mediate between Iran, US: President Erdogan
Syria intercepts 2M Captagon pills bound for Jordan
China's Xi, Russia's Putin hail ties in video call as Ukraine war nears anniversary
New York jury awards $2m to woman in malpractice trial over gender surgery performed at 16
Former defence minister urges Israel to build shelters amid rising Iran war fears
Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to expand trade ties after Abu Dhabi talks
Raid on X's French offices 'political attack': Elon Musk
China urges EU to allow 'fair' competition, criticises Goldwind probe as discriminatory
Pakistan and Kazakhstan sign 37 pacts to boost ties
Deadly Chios crash revives scrutiny of Greek Coast Guard's controversial migrant interceptions
By Tuncay Şahin
Iran-US nuclear talks to take place in Oman: Axios
Global fears of nuclear arms race grow as last atomic pact between US and Russia terminates