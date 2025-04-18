US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that Washington may end its efforts to broker peace in Ukraine if clear progress is not made in the coming days.

“If it is not possible to end the war in Ukraine, we need to move on,” he told reporters, following his meeting with European partners in Paris on Thursday.

“It’s not our war. We didn’t start it. The United States has been helping Ukraine for the past three years and we want it to end, but it’s not our war,” Rubio said.

He noted that while US President Donald Trump remains committed to pursuing peace, the US must also focus on other global priorities.