Greenland's government said on Monday it will increase its efforts to ensure that the defence of the Arctic territory takes place under the auspices of NATO, and again rejected US President Donald Trump's ambition to take over the island.
Trump has suggested that the United States should consider acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, to prevent Russia or China from occupying the strategically located and mineral-rich region in the future.
"All NATO member states, including the United States, have a common interest in the defence of Greenland," the island's coalition government said in a statement.
The European Union's Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, warned on Monday that a US military takeover of Greenland would be the end of NATO.
The US leader said he would be open to making a deal with the Danish self-governing island, "but one way or the other, we're going to have Greenland."
Last week, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement with Denmark to show their backing for Copenhagen and Greenland against Trump.
"Based on the very positive declaration from the six NATO member states regarding Greenland, the Government of Greenland will intensify efforts to ensure that the defence of Greenland is carried out within NATO," Monday's statement said.
"Greenland will always be part of the Western defence alliance," the government added.
Denmark and other European allies have voiced shock at Trump's threats over the strategic island, which has been home to a US military base since World War II.
A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland gained home rule 26 years later and is contemplating eventually loosening its ties with Denmark. Polls show that Greenland's people strongly oppose a US takeover.