Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek has hailed the recent US decision to lift sanctions on Syria, calling it a “huge gain for humanity” and a vital step toward restoring peace and prosperity in the war-ravaged country.

Speaking to TRT World on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum 2025 in Doha, Simsek emphasised the regional and global significance of a stable and unified Syria, asserting Türkiye’s readiness to assist in the country’s recovery and reintegration into the international economic system.

“Political unity, stability, peace and therefore prosperity in Syria is in the region’s interest, is in Türkiye’s interest — and actually, it's a global public good,” Simsek said, underlining Ankara’s long-standing support for Syria’s territorial integrity and political cohesion.

“When you have conflicts, when you have disorder, it’s bad for everyone, in particular for the neighbourhood.” He added that geopolitical instability in Syria had been “a big drag on Türkiye” over the years.

In this context, Simsek welcomed Washington’s recent move: “The United States made the right decision, because we need to support the stabilisation of Syria. We need to help Syria combat terror, but we need to help Syria achieve its political unity, its territorial integrity — and therefore, this leading to better prosperity for all.”

He further stated: “Türkiye is ready to help in any way possible. We've been very supportive and we continue to advocate Syrian territorial integrity, tolerance, respect for diversity — and of course, creating an ecosystem that will help Syria to prosper.”

As Syria’s future hangs in the balance, Simsek’s firm positioning of Türkiye as a regional stabiliser signals a broader strategic ambition — one that ties economic development with peacebuilding across the region.

“On its own, a stable and prosperous Syria would be a huge gain for humanity,” Simsek noted.

All praise for QEF 2025

Turning to the Qatar Economic Forum, held under the theme of “The Road to 2030: Transforming the Global Economy”, Simsek praised the event for providing a much-needed space for dialogue in turbulent times.

“The world economy is facing huge uncertainties, starting with trade fragmentation, but global economic policy uncertainty has been a major issue.” In that regard, he called the forum “one of the best venues to discuss both short-term and long-term structural headwinds, but also opportunities.”