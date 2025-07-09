WORLD
1 min read
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
The court ruled that Yoon could potentially tamper with evidence, leading to his detention at the Seoul Detention Center.
South Korea court issues arrest warrant for ex-president Yoon
The ex-president and his lawyers attended the hearing and rejected all charges before he was taken to Seoul Detention Center. / Reuters
July 9, 2025

A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for former president Yoon Suk-yeol over his failed martial law bid last year, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Nam Se-jin, a senior judge at Seoul's Central District Court, issued the warrant over concerns that Yoon could destroy evidence, placing him in custody for the second time, according to Yonhap.

Yoon was formally stripped of office in April, after being impeached and suspended by lawmakers over his December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule, which saw armed soldiers deployed to parliament.

The ex-president and his lawyers attended the hearing and rejected all charges before he was taken to Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, to await the court's decision, Yonhap said.

RECOMMENDED

Last week, the courts dismissed an arrest warrant requested by prosecutors after Yoon initially refused to appear for questioning, citing that he had since expressed a willingness to comply with future summons.

RelatedTRT Global - Exit polls show Lee Jae-Myung leading as polls close in South Korea

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
Hate graffiti targeting Muslims and Palestinians at Maryland high school sparks outrage
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi